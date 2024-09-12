Kuami Eugene Flaunts His New Record Label Amid Rumours Of Him Leaving Lynx Entertainment
- Kuami Eugene is rumoured to have exited Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment record label
- The singer is set to release a new song, which could be his debut on a new record label he has founded
- His announcement has increased anticipation about the song and raised concerns about his management issues
Ghanaian singer Kumai Eugene has reportedly left the Lynx Entertainment record label, which he joined as a freshly minted product of the talent reality show MTN hitmaker.
The award-winning singer released two albums with the label that have chart-topping hits, including Monica.
In 2022, Lynx inked a partnership with EMPIRE, making Kuami Eugene and his label mate KiDi candidates for the major's roster.
Despite his significant strides with Richie Mensah's label, Kuami Eugene says it is time to forge his own path with his newly announced Rockstar Records label.
The singer has hinted at releasing his debut single under the new label on September 13. The song comes after his life-threatening accident in Accra.
In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene extended his profound gratitude to Lynx Entertainment as he introduced his new journey to fans.
Lynx Entertainment has yet to open up about Kuami Eugene's decision.
Kuami Eugene triggers fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kuami Eugene's upcoming single.
@_Big092popsmoke said:
"From angela>Monica >Belinda dem all bi your ex"
@Kobi_Stereo wrote:
"Rockstar Records ? Is it why you haven’t dropped anything in a while. You’ve left Lynx ?"
@Abrantielove remarked:
"Bɔla nkoaaa udey produce off late. Ahumasuɔ go let you down. Relax your shoulders"
@Climax84 noted:
"By the time you retire from music de3 then you use all the shoddies demma names play songs"
Empress Gifty eulogises Kuami Eugene
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty heaped praises on Kuami Eugene for his efforts in her new song, Watch Me.
The gospel singer said Kuami Eugene was a unique individual who deeply understood music and has catapulted the careers of every artiste he collaborated with to succeed in the industry.
