Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas got into a heated verbal exchange with a fellow Ghanaian man during one of his live Warm Up sessions on the streets of New York. The incident, which was streamed live on Jonas' social media platforms, went viral.

Twene Jonas and an elderly Ghanaian man engage in a heated debate in a viral video. Photo source: Twene Jonas TV

The confrontation began when the man, who appeared to be elderly, approached Jonas and criticised him for being disrespectful and abusive towards Ghana's leaders. He warned Jonas to tone down his comments and accused him of going too far in his criticisms. The man expressed displeasure with Jonas' harsh approach, saying it was uncalled for.

In response, Twene Jonas defended his stance, arguing that Ghana's leaders deserved sharp criticism due to the country's poor management. He insisted that his style was necessary to call out the government's failures and highlight the ongoing issues affecting Ghanaians.

The video has gone viral on social media, sparking debates among netizens. Many people have praised Jonas for using his platform to address critical issues and hold the government accountable.

Twene Jonas sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user4526555179333 said:

"I don't agree with almost all things Jonas says but in this argument, he won hands down"

lofty65 commented:

"The man is not making sense my humble opinion"

kofiPaintsil said:

"Jonas tell him if Ghana is good he should come back here"

Shatta Wale blasts politicians

Twene Jonas is not the only one who has issues with the Ghanaian government. Recently, Shatta Wale also bashed them.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the musician expressed his dismay at the poor lighting of the streets of Accra at night.

Shatta Wale blasted the people in charge for neglecting the safety of Ghanaians. His outburst ignited a conversation on social media.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

