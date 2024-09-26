Efia Odo hit out at Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, for his recent comments about the arrested Democracy Hub protestors

Cheddar, in a video, criticised the Democracy Hub protestors for their public demonstrations and alleged that the group were being funded by one of the major Ghanaian political parties

Efia Odo's response to Nana Kwame Bediako triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo criticised presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako for his recent comments about the Democracy Hub protestors.

Socialite Efia Odo criticises Nana Kwame Bediako for his remarks about the arrested Democracy Hub protestors. Photo source: @efia_odo @iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo criticises Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako took to X to share his thoughts about the ongoing online #FreeTheCitizens campaign to advocate for the release of some individuals who were arrested at the Democracy Hub protest at the 37 roundabout on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

In a video, the New Force leader emphasised the need for peaceful protests and criticised the Democracy Hub protestors for engaging in alleged violent activities during their recent demonstrations.

Nana Kwame Bediako questioned the protestors' motives. He alleged that the group was being funded by one of the major Ghanaian political parties to carry out its activities to satisfy some individuals' selfish interests.

Cheddar's remarks about the protests garnered a response from Efia Odo, who questioned the presidential candidate for his allegations against the Democracy Hub group.

The socialite challenged Nana Kwame Bediako on his calls for peaceful protest to address the many issues in Ghana.

She wrote:

"Wow cheddar, you really have the nerve to say Fix The country was organized by a political party? I see 😎. We’ve had peaceful protest for decades and where did it get us?"

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Efia Odo's social media post

Efia Odo's criticism of Nana Kwame Bediako triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@presleyoagyamfi commented:

"Did you listen to him well? Is protest the only way?"

@aquotoe commented:

"Ah I thought you said that was one of the reasons you stepped down on that campaign."

@Climax84 commented:

"Talk to him. Cheddar no read the room well."

@PapaYaw_kesse commented:

"All what he said is true but those leading these demos won't accept it. If you like let's bring eggs and schnapps...they all go tell us who dey sponsor them😀."

@CarlClarksonwil commented:

"I'm really surprised with what he insinuated. This kinda thinking is the reason why the country lacks a maintenance, accountability, and continuity culture. We are held back by these kinda mentality and when we thought we had someone on our side too see what he dey talk!"

Shatta Wale blasts youth over #FreeTheCitizens campaign

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale criticised some Ghanaian youth, who called on him to join the #FreeTheCitizens campaign and speak out against the arrests of some Democracy Hub protestors.

The dancehall musician slammed the youth's plea, explaining how many failed to support him when he criticised political leaders and the major entertainment industry stakeholders in the past.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh