The New Force flagbearer, Nana Kwame Bediako, appealed to Ghanaians to stop acknowledging him as 'Cheddar'

He said that he preferred the name 'Freedom' instead as he was striving to secure the freedom of Ghanaians

Nana Kwame Bediako's comments on his name drew mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

The leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, shared his opinions about his famous moniker, 'Cheddar'.

Nana Kwame Bediako announces name change

In an exclusive interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Nana Kwame Bediako appealed to Ghanaians to stop calling him by his nickname, Cheddar, which means 'money'.

The business mogul turned politician explained that he preferred to be called Freedom instead, stating he had already made money but found it impossible to secure freedom with it.

"I already told Ghanaians to exit Cheddar and enter Freedom because Cheddar means money, and God has blessed me with a lot of it; I realised that the only thing I cannot pay with that money is freedom."

Nana Kwame Bediako added that his preference for the name 'Freedom' aligned with his political agenda of liberating Ghana from its many challenges.

"Everybody should enter freedom right now because that is what I am bringing. I am bringing economic independence to this country. Everybody is going to have financial freedom and once we are able to feel like that, I think we will be happy as a country. That is when I believe our economy will boom."

Reactions to Nana Kwame Bediako's name change

Nana Kwame Bediako's comments triggered a lot of reactions on social media. Many people in the comments were amused by his name change.

Others questioned his decision to engage in politics despite being wealthy. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@blesso_akpabla commented:

"You alone lot of names aaah which one is which? 😂😂😂 next year you will change name again 😂."

jxt_naa commented:

"If you have money why don’t you help Ghana and Ghanaians? Do you have to become a president before you help your country?"

@nanajdoasiawlyn commented:

"Tell us how now …or is it by curving a sea in Kumasi."

@bruh_kobby1 commented:

"I feel like for someone who has been able to do it for himself, who not give him a try 🤔."

@adamdikerny commented:

"Chedda means cheese. 😂."

