Shatta Wale, in an X voice note, criticised the Ghanaian youth after he was called out to advocate for the release of the Democracy Hub protestors

The dancehall artiste said that the youth's demands were unnecessary because they never supported him whenever he spoke about the problems in Ghana

Shatta Wale's comments triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale slammed the youth after repeated calls for him to speak out on social media against the recent detainment of Democracy Hub protestors.

Shatta Wale criticises Ghanaian youth

In a series of voice notes on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shatta Wale expressed his frustration and anger with the youth for calling on him to participate in the #FreeTheCitizens campaign.

The dancehall musician, who recently released his highly anticipated SAFA album, called out the youth for failing to support him whenever he raised concerns about many issues in Ghana.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker said that many of the youth were unconcerned, kept silent and accused him of being jealous of his colleagues whenever he criticised the stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale noted that the youth had been misled by some individuals who put their selfish gains above the betterment of the country. He warned the youth not to involve him in the ongoing advocacy campaign on social media.

The SM Boss added that, unlike the protestors who did not take their protests seriously, he is untouchable in the entertainment industry because of his outspoken personality.

Listen to Shatta Wale's voice notes below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's comments triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@ProsperByk

"SM President we know we let you down when you needed our support the most and for that we're deeply sorry. The reality of what's happening now shows that your message was ahead of its time. Please don’t give up on us because now more than ever we need your voice 🙏😭😢."

@ebk233 commented:

"Doesn’t matter, now let’s all join the fight. I’m tired of what’s happening. Abeg 🥹💔."

@wisdom__01 commented:

"Money doesn't give wisdom, defines you perfectly."

@kingsarpson commented:

"Sometimes I wonder who the hell you think you are bro."

@RichmondAgbets1 commented:

"Master e no be the same Ghana wey you dey? You to do some towards the president make we follow you."

Shatta Wale addresses money-throwing criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale responded to the backlash he received after he threw GH₵5 notes at his fans during his recent SAFA float.

The dancehall musician explained that he preferred handling smaller notes because he wanted to manage his finances.

