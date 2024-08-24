McBrown Pleads With US Embassy To Lift Her Travel Ban: "Please Look At My Record"
- Actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has appealed to the US Embassy to lift a travel ban placed on her over two decades ago
- The Onua Showtime host was deported from the US in 2001 and has not been able to visit the country since that time
- In a recent interview with Bola Ray, McBrown pleaded with the embassy to reconsider the ban since she has had a good record since that
Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has sent an appeal to the US Embassy in Ghana to reconsider a travel ban imposed on her some years ago.
McBrown disclosed in March 2023 that she was deported from the US in 2001, which resulted in her venturing into acting upon her return to Ghana.
Speaking to Captain Smart during her unveiling as Onua TV's Onua Showtime host, the actress explained that her uncle took her to the US but had her stay cut because she was deported shortly after arriving.
In a recent interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat, McBrown revisited the topic of her deportation from the US.
The star actress passionately appealed during her chat with Bola, asking the US Embassy to reconsider her ban and consider lifting it.
According to her, she has maintained a good record since the incident and is not a bad person.
“And I’m begging them. Please, American Embassy, consider me again. When you look at my record, I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been a bad person. Because I really knew what I’ve done, and I wanted to correct it,” she pleaded.
McBrown shares why she 'freed' 47 inmates
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown had also opened up about why she decided to free 47 inmates to mark her 47th birthday.
In a video, she said that her initial plan was to free a pregnant inmate, but unfortunately, a church beat her to it, hence a change in plan to freeing 47 inmates.
The video touched many hearts as they praised her in the comment section for being kind-hearted.
