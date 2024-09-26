Kwesi Arthur has added his voice to calls for the Democracy Hub protesters arrested over the weekend to be released

Taking to X, the musician condemned the arrests, joining the FreetheCitizens movement taking social media by storm

Democracy Hub organised a three-day protest aimed at fighting galamsey and the current economic crises Ghana is facing

Popular Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur has joined the calls for the release of 39 Democracy Hub protesters arrested over the weekend.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the rapper condemned the arrests and expressed solidarity with the #FreetheCitizens movement, which has gained momentum across social media.

In his post, he wrote:

"We can no longer breathe in this country #FreetheCitizens"

The Democracy Hub, a youth-led advocacy group, organised a three-day protest from September 21 to September 23, 2024, to address the ongoing illegal mining crisis (known as galamsey) and the worsening economic situation in the country.

However, over the weekend, law enforcement arrested 39 demonstrators, accusing them of participating in illegal activities during the protest. These arrests have since ignited a fierce online campaign demanding their release.

The hashtag #FreetheCitizens has been trending on X, with thousands of people, including public figures like Kwesi Arthur, joining the voices pushing for justice.

Ghanaians praise Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dys_airmperor said:

"Everything you said in Revolution Sounds has happened and is happening..."

Lighter22044 commented:

"U start dey preach this nor be today. We know you big ups🫡"

sa_m_m_y_ said:

"the modern day kwame nkrumah atamfo your fada!"

ExcellenceReign commented:

"This country is now more than living in hell.A country that's for all the citizens, some particular people have hajacked everything to themselves and controlling all the state security apparatus because they have political power.They shouldn't forget that power has an expiry date"

Shatta Wale criticises protestors

Kwesi Arthur may be fighting for the youth, but not all celebrities are championing the #FreetheCitizens campaign.

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale criticised the youth after they urged him to join the new movement.

The dancehall artiste claimed that he had not been supported in the past when he spoke about some similar issues.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

