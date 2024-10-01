Amerado and Samini, in a video linked up in the studio and shared excitement as they recorded what sounded like a remix of Ankonam

In the video, the pair looked lively as they danced and embraced each other as they listened to a snippet of what they had created

Samini recorded a stellar verse on 'Ankonam' which left social media users impressed even though the video featured only a few seconds of his verse

Popular Ghanaian musician Amerado and legendary Samini teamed up in the studio, exciting fans with a potential remix of Amerado's hit song 'Ankonam.'

Samini and Amerado perform and record new song in the studio in viral video. Photo source: amerado_burner

A short video shared by Amerado on Instagram showed the two artistes enjoying the music, dancing and embracing each other while listening to what they had just recorded.

In the video, Samini Dagati laid down a verse on the remix. Although only a few seconds of his part were shown, fans were quick to express their excitement. The brief snippet of Samini's verse left many impressed, with social media users praising his performance.

Many fans took to the comments section to praise the chemistry between Amerado and Samini, applauding the connection and mutual respect on display.

Amerado and Samini warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ronald_kofi said:

"When we kids who would have thought you will one day work with Samini I bless God for you big bro love you ✊🏼✊🏼✌️talent + hardwork❤️❤️"

bob_shandy commented:

"Pure love that’s what we need in the industry. Loving and supporting one another"

rit.aokyere said:

"We have been waiting for this collabo for ages🙌❤️🔥well done Younger 😍"

awal_jr commented:

"Amerado is good! This line is crazy! Samini couldn’t hold back his admiration!"

Amerado set to release new EP

Amerado has been working hard in the studio aside from the potential remix with Samini. Another collaboration is brewing.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician went public with his intention to release his third studio EP.

The EP will feature King Paluta, one of the hottest commodities on the music market at the moment.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

