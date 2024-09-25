Amerado Burner, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release his third studio EP on Friday, September 27, 2024

The 5-track EP titled The Gold Coin will feature collaborations with fast-rising singer King Paluta, Bisa Kdei and upcoming artiste RGM Wonder

Amerado Burner's upcoming EP announcement triggered excitement and anticipation among fans on social media

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado Burner, is set to release his highly anticipated third studio EP soon.

Amerado Burner is set to release his upcoming EP featuring a collaboration with King Paluta. Photo source: @amerado_burner and @kingpalutamusic

Amerado set to release his upcoming EP

Amerado Burner, who recently featured on Shatta Wale's SAFA album, took to his official Instagram page to share the upcoming EP's tracklist and the release date.

The Kweku Ananse hitmaker announced that the 5-track EP titled The Golden Coin will be released on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The rapper's new music project will feature two music collaborations with King Paluta and Bisa Kdei. THE EP will be available on various digital music streaming platforms.

Amerado Burner has had an impressive 2024, releasing multiple hit singles and performing at high-profile international music festivals.

Check out Amerado Burner's social media post below:

Amerado Burner's upcoming EP excites fans

Amerado Burner's announcement of his upcoming EP triggered positive reactions, with many fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the rapper's new music project. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

izjoe_beatz commented:

"Heat🔥🔥🔥🔥."

remradar commented:

"We dey wait Challe."

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Younger KA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

entertainment.prefect commented:

"Abronoma remixxxxxxxx😭🔥."

fy__fridayboy commented:

"Drop album 🔥🔥🔥."

nanafashion1_ commented:

"Younger! 🎉."

kingphemus_ commented:

"🔥🔥🔥let’s go."

abenaboampongmaa commented:

"We are readyyyyy💃💃💃💃."

sharonstone2222 commented:

"Lord Immortal 🔥."

ot_n_aiges commented:

"Golden Boi❤️."

kwaolezzes commented:

"Immortal is coming!!🔥🔥🔥🔥."

frempong_a80077 commented:

"Amerado please add some rap tunes, ur rap dey be me kwa."

shallbewell094 commented:

"Keeping going Sarfo."

@IshMichaels commented:

"Let's go Younger 🔥🔥🔥."

