Bismark The Joke, in a video, flaunted his adorable kids on their trip outside the country

In the video, which she shared on his Instagram page, the popular comedian had a bright smile on his face as he recorded them

The proud father and the kids were comfortably seated in the aeroplane as they enjoyed each other's company

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian comedian Bismark The Joke posted a video on Instagram, showing an adorable moment with his children during a trip abroad.

Bismark The Joke spends time with his kids in a viral video. Photo source: bismarkthejoke

Source: Instagram

In the video, Bismark had a big smile as he recorded his kids enjoying their flight.

The family was comfortably seated in the aeroplane, and Bismark captured the adorable moment. His children looked excited as they enjoyed their time with their father.

The son and daughter were fashionably dressed as they casually relaxed in their seats. In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to see Bismark's beautiful family.

Fans pointed out how much the kids looked like their dad, especially the little girl who inherited her father's unique dentition and other facial features.

Ghanaians praise Bismark The Joke

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

victorpatterson8 said:

"Dzaddy of the year goes to Bizzy Bizzy Bismark"

nanaqueci commented:

"Where is their mother Favour 😂❤️❤️❤️"

jeansonthelowgh said:

"Girls and daddy’s face 5/6 ❤️"

odenehoyawbeng said:

"Kudos bros, i have been waiting for a moment like this. God bless you"

dzidudu_seafoods reacted:

"The girl is a copy😍😍"

ofosu_ampofo commented:

"@dzidudu_seafoods no DNA needed"

Screwfaze and daughter

Bismark The Joke is not the only proud father in the entertainment industry. Ghanaian musician Screwfaze was also full of pride when he flaunted his daughter in a recent video cited by YEN.com.gh.

The popular musician pulled a pleasant surprise on Ghanaians after a video of him overseas went viral on the internet.

Skrewfaze was in a joyous mood when he made it known that his daughter had enlisted in the US military.

Ghanaians who came across the video were overjoyed and took to the comment section to drop congratulatory messages to him and his daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh