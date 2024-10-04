Edem has complained about the high cost of import duty in Ghana, stating that the pricing did not make sense

In a post on X, he could not understand how the duties tended to cost more than the items being imported

In the comments section, many Ghanaians agreed with his sentiments and shared their personal experiences

Ghanaian musician Edem has voiced his frustration over the high cost of import duties in the country.

Ghanaian musician Edem speaks about the high cost of import duty in the country. Photo source: iamedem

In a post on X, the musician questioned why clearing a car at customs often cost more than the actual price of the vehicle. He called the pricing ‘absurd’ and said it didn’t make sense.

Edem’s post gained attention, with many Ghanaians in the comments section agreeing with his sentiments.

Several shared their personal experiences, highlighting the difficulties caused by the high import duties. Many described how the fees of importing goods, especially cars, made it difficult to own one.

This issue has been a growing concern for businesses and individuals in Ghana. Popular actor Kwaku Manu recently also lamented about import duties in the country.

He made a video while overseas, pointing out how cheap cars were over there, but import duties made them expensive when shipped to Ghana.

Ghanaians lament about import duties

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

AdufuGodwin said:

"A friend in Germany wanted to buy cars and ship them to Ghana so we could do business, but I had to tell him to hold on until this government is out of power. It doesn't make Sense 1 bit."

Rich_Kwes commented:

"You can buy a decent car for as low as $2k but as you go carry come and drive am make we see be the problem"

SWayfu said:

"Unfortunate part is when you call for a good governance you’ll be tagged as partisan"

Stonebwoy speaks against galamsey

Edem is not the only musician who has spoken up about negative things happening in Ghana at the moment.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy supported the anti-galamsey protesters on the streets in Accra.

In a post on social media, the Ghanaian musician begged the government to stop the illegal mining menace.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

