Ghanaian musician Darkovibes explained why he and several other Ghanaian musicians use 'wee' before taking over the stage to entertain a crowd or during recording sessions in the studio.

Darkovibes explains wee usage

In an exclusive interview with media personality and MC Giovani Caleb, Darkovibes explained that he does not walk around with such substances because the law does not allow them.

According to the Tomorrow hitmaker, although he does not carry wee whenever he leaves his home for public spaces, he complies with the police when they want to search him because he is of the belief that it is the right.

In the same interview with 3FM, Darkovibes said that the police do stop him and search him. He added that he complies with their search drills.

The Je M'appelle hitmaker further stated that it was for recreational purposes, adding that many musicians use it to cool their brains before mounting the stage or for studio sessions.

Buttressing his point, he said that musicians sing the entire day or even for 48 hours because they are in the studio recording a hit song and need something to cool them off.

Referencing Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019), Darkovibes noted that the law did allow for the cultivation of wee for medical and industrial purposes.

