Nana Agradaa has reacted to Isaac Owusu Bempah's prophecy about John Mahama with a stern warning

She said that blame would fall on the apostle if the former president did not win the 2024 general election

Owusu Bempah, closely linked with the NPP, recently declared Mahama as the next president of Ghana

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Ministries International, Patricia Asiedu, aka Evangelist Mama Pat, has reacted to Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's recent prophecy about former President John Mahama.

In a video on social media, Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, warned Owusu Bempah about his presidential prophecy and the consequences he would face should his claims turn out untrue.

Nana Agradaa sends a strong warning to Owusu Bempah after his general election prophecy about John Mahama. Photo source: @evang_mama_pat, @glorious_word_power

Source: Instagram

Owusu Bempah declares Mahama will win

In an unexpected twist, Owusu Bempah, known to be aligned with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently attended John Mahama's encounter with the clergy.

At the event, the Glorious Word Power Ministry founder and leader offered prayers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, declaring that God had returned the country for him to rule.

Owusu Bempah, who had claimed that Mahama would never be president again, stated that God had changed his mind because of the former president's kindness.

The declaration sparked a lot of buzz on social media, leading Nana Agradaa, who is not on good terms with Owusu Bempah after an altercation in 2021, to share her thoughts on the prophecy.

In an Instagram live session, she stated it was evident that Mahama has a strong chance of securing victory in the 2024 general elections, and as such, prayers for him may not be necessary.

However, she warned Owusu Bempah that he could face serious repercussions if Mahama did not win the 2024 elections after receiving his prayers.

"I love Mahama, just that I am not into politics. We all know that the man will likely win the 2024 elections; even the number 8 shows he has a chance. But for Rev. Owusu Bempah to lay his hands on Mahama, if things don’t go right, he will be dealt with because we will blame him for destroying our plans. I appreciate that Mahama did not go to Bempah’s church," she said

Watch Agradaa's video below:

Owusu Bempah claims power to anoint presidents

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Owusu Bempah had said nobody can ascend to the presidency of Ghana without his say-so.

In an interview, the apostle claimed God had given him the mandate to anoint Ghana's presidents and he would do so with humility.

Owusu Bempah was referring to his recent prophecy that Mahama would claim the presidency after Ghana's 2024 general elections.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh