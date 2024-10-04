Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said nobody can ascend to the presidency of Ghana without his involvement

He was referring to his recent prophecy that John Mahama would ascend to the presidency after the 2024 general elections

Owusu-Bempah said God has given him the mandate to anoint Ghana's presidents and he will continue to do so humbly

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, said nobody could become president of Ghana without his involvement.

He was responding to reactions that followed his recent prophecy about John Mahama in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Source: Facebook

Owusu-Bempah prophesied that the former Ghanaian president would be victorious in the 2024 presidential election.

However, in the past, the apostle had prophesied against the former president.

In an Okay FM interview, Owusu-Bempah explained that in 2021, he had told the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that if their flagbearer, Mahama, did not receive divine intervention, he would never assume the presidency of Ghana.

He said a spiritual obstacle was preventing Mahama from becoming the country’s leader, and that obstacle would have to be removed by seasoned men of God, including him, Owusu-Bempah.

“I told them that the man [John Mahama] needs powerful hands laid upon him to allow for some things to be removed before he can become president, and I said unless someone like me, Owusu-Bempah’s hand”, he said.

He noted that while there are more senior pastors in Ghana, he believes God has given him the mandate to appoint presidents for the nation.

“And I admit there are more senior pastors in Ghana whom I respect very much. However, my standing in the spirit realm has more depth, but I humble myself.

“I say in the praise of God that nobody can ascend to Ghana’s presidency without my involvement,” he said.

Apostle anoints Mahama for presidency

The apostle, who attended the clergy meeting with NDC flagbearer Mahama, prophesied that the former president would win the 2024 presidential elections.

The prophecy is a sharp deviation from Owuwu-Bempah's previous prophecies about the opposition party's presidential candidate.

According to Owusu Bempah, God has handed the country over to Mahama because of his kind-heartedness.

He assured the NDC presidential candidate that no machinations by his rivals would be successful in changing the will of God.

Owusu-Bempah slams government over galamsey

YEN.com.gh also reported that Owusu-Bempah had criticised the president for the devastation brought on by illegal mining activities.

The apostle had also urged other preachers to speak up against the Akufo-Addo administration's handling of the environmental crisis.

Renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining has sparked notable protests in Accra from some concerned Ghanaians.

