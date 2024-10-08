ICGC’s head pastor, Mensa Otabil, has made some strong remarks about if God chooses leaders or not

Otabil argued that suggestions that God chose leaders suggested bad leaders were proof of mistakes

The pastor also said this suggested an attempt to escape the responsibility of choosing bad leaders

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Mensa Otabil, has received mixed reactions after his remark that God did not select a nation’s leaders.

During a sermon at a branch of Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga, Otabil asserted that the presence of bad leaders suggested that it was God that made mistakes.

Mensa Otabil does not believe leaders are chosen by God, sparking reactions on social media. Source: Mensa Otabil

Peace FM Online reported that Otabil stated God has no say in who is elected and referred to this belief as a lazy way of thinking.

Some critics pointed online to God choosing David in the bible to counter Otabil. Others backed the argument he made and commended his stance.

He believes such sentiments are a way to escape accountability and claims that election results represent God's will when, in reality, they reflect the people's will.

"If you are foolish, you make a foolish choice. God doesn't choose leaders. Go and vote. You are choosing the leader. You can pray and say, 'God guide me,' but that is up to you."

These remarks come amid the election season, in which Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party and John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress are the leading contenders.

Mahama is heavily favoured by polls to win the election and become president again.

For example, the final field poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics shows that the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate is in line to win the 2024 election.

The analysis showed Mahama had 51.1% of the committed voters, while Bawumia had 37.3%.

