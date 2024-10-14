Kar Lite shared a video of himself gifting his manager, Patrick Collins, a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max

The TikTok sensation shared that he gifted his manager the expensive gift as a reward for working with him

The video of Kar Lite gifting his manager a new iPhone 16 Pro Max triggered many reactions on social media

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Kar Lite made a kind gesture towards his manager, Patrick Collins, in a recent video that surfaced on social media.

Kar Lite gifts his manager a new iPhone

Kar Lite took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself and his crony's recent encounter with their manager, Patrick Collins, at the car park in his residence.

The social media sensation, who recently bagged brand influencer deals with Kivo products and Peeva Beverages, approached his manager as he was about to leave the premises in his luxurious car and gifted him a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Patrick Collins, who was surprised to see the gift, initially questioned its authenticity before accepting it, and he beamed with a smile later.

In the caption of the social media post, Kar Lite expressed his excitement and shared that he gifted his manager the iPhone 16 Pro Max as a reward for his stressful role in helping him create content and promote brands on his platforms.

He wrote:

"We surprised our manager @iampatrickcollins with a new iPhone 16 pro max 😌 thanking him for all the stress 😂."

Watch Kar Lite's video below:

Reactions to Kar Lite's gesture

The video of Kar Lite gifting his manager a new iPhone 16 Pro Max triggered many reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Rich_Mhilo commented:

"So tuba tuba go fi buy iPhone 16 pro max den wat I dey do 😭😭."

samuelosei commented:

"The manager felt like crying🥺 but he laughed over it anyway it's a good surprise gift🤗❤️."

RHICH BOSS commented:

"You guys have done well👍😇."

OP commented:

"The manager sef is funny no wonder they are funny like that 😂."

Adwoa Standish commented:

"The only problem I have is the manager😌😌😌he is my Spec paaa😢😢."

McBrown and Kar Lite dance at market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite were at the Madina market on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, for a Kivo Products activation.

In a video, they performed the official dance challenge for the Kivo-themed song with the market women.

Source: YEN.com.gh