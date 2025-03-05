Adom Kyei-Duah celebrated his 62nd birthday at an event inside his church on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The prophet gifted two new Kantanka SUVs to congregants at the Philadelphia Excellence Award event

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah for his thoughtful gesture

Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has made a generous gesture towards two members of his church.

The Philadelphia Movement leader celebrated his 62nd birthday with his followers on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

To mark the special occasion, he held an event named the Philadelphia Excellence Award at the Kumasi branch of the Believers Worship Centre to reward his followers.

Many of the spiritual leader's followers and high-profile personalities including Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa attended Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's birthday celebration ceremony which also had a red carpet event.

At the event, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah held a cake-cutting session on the main stage with his wife Mama Millicent and other influential members of his church.

During the Philadelphia Excellence Award event, two church members Naa Jacque and musician Odehyieba The Maestro were gifted two newly purchased Kantanka SUV vehicles from Kantanka Automobile during the prophet's recent visit to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

In a video, the two winners of the awards received massive plaudits from their fellow church members after they were announced on stage in front of a large congregation.

During Odehyieba The Maestro's emotional award acceptance speech, actor Lil Win, with whom he has multiple music collaborations, mounted the stage and sprayed a lot cash on him.

Naa Jacque and musician Odehyieba The Maestro were later led outside of the church auditorium onto the premises where their newly acquired Kantanka cars were parked.

In recent years, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has gained recognition for his numerous benevolent acts towards his church members, who struggle with their finances.

The prophet distributed a total of GH¢2.2 million to support victims who lost their businesses and belongings after a fire ravaged the Kantamanto market in January, 2025.

Watch the videos below:

Adom Kyei's gift to members stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user3961953368812 commented:

"This is unprecedented. I have shed tears this evening with them. Papa Yehowa nka woho, na Nanahemaa Yehowa nhyira wo for you have healed the broken hearted. We love you 🥰🥰🥰."

Passion said:

"I'm happy for them 🥰. Congratulations."

Phrankkjoe commented:

"I tap into their blessings in the name of Adom Nyame."

Adom Kyei-Duah drives a Kantanka car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah drove a new Kantanka Omama purchased from Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

In a video, the prophet could not hide his joy as he lavished Apostle Kwadwo Safo with praise while taking the car outside for the first time.

The video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah driving a Kantanka Omama car triggered reactions from many netizens on social media.

