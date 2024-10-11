Twene Jonas, in a Facebook post, flaunted an expensive apartment he acquired in New York City

He shared a video of him touring the grand building, showing off the plush interior and amenities that it came with

The social commentator who loves to brag claimed that the edifice cost him over a million dollars, a claim that many refuted

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas shared a video on Facebook, showing off a new apartment he claimed he had acquired in New York City. In the video, Jonas gave a tour of the building, highlighting its luxury interior and high-end amenities.

Twene Jonas shows off an expensive NYC apartment in a viral video. Photo source: Twene Jonas

Source: Facebook

Twene Jonas claimed the apartment cost him millions of dollars. He also said he plans to turn the space into a home studio and office.

The apartment, as shown in the video, had a modern design with sleek furnishings. He gave a tour of the space, bragging as he did so in the video. In the caption of the footage, he wrote:

"Welcome to one of my multi-million dollar New York City homes! I'm about to turn it into a home studio/office! Pure luxury 🤣 Those who think I'm homeless can feel free to cry. I don't care lol 😂 The truth will always defeat lies 👍🏾 The system is working 24/7💪🏾 life is good in Heaven on Earth 🙏🏾 Glass Nkoaa 🔥 Hw3 fomm 🥰"

Jonas's claim of the apartment's price sparked debate in the comments section of his post. Many Ghanaians doubted the legitimacy of his claim that the apartment was his and whether he actually spent millions on the property.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions over apartment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Citizen Kofi Bernard said:

"You don't even look like you own it bro..Your body language says it all"

Kwadwo Asem commented:

"Why is he speaking undertone ? As though you’re doing something illegal? We know you to be loud boss why ?🤔"

Daasebre Dwamena Boateng said:

"You see how are you talking undertone? That estate agent you call camera man will walk you out if you scream. It's those back home you can deceive"

Twene Jonas on owing Qwikloan

Twene Jonas might be living large now, but he had it tough during his days in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator narrated how he had to borrow money through MTN Qwikloan.

According to Twene Jonas, he had to borrow money from other sources before he could fund his relocation from Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh