Stonebwoy's Wife Joins Berla Mundi, Others At B.You Conference, Teaches Them The Jejereje Dance
- Berla Mundi held her highly anticipated career and life mentorship conference for young women on October 5
- Several stars attended the event, including Dr Louisa Satekla, who was a guest speaker at the conference
- A video of her dancing to Stonebwoy's latest hot song, Jejereje, has popped up on social media
On October 5, scores of young Ghanaian women gathered for Berla Mundi's B You Conference at the Palms Convention Centre, located at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.
The event has become Berla Mundi's mission to create an environment where young Ghanaians are empowered to believe in themselves, fostering self-confidence and authenticity.
This edition brought together several speakers, including Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Tech Executive and Board Member of the Central Bank of Ghana, Gwen Addo, and Dr. Louisa Setekle, Public Health Specialist.
Dr Louisa established with Berla Mundi that she was more than happy to share her experience as a renowned dentist and entrepreneur.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician's wife was spotted dancing with other speakers from the event to Stonebwoy's latest hit song Jejereje.
Dr Louisa is known for her efforts to support her husband, Stonebwoy. She currently serves as the Director of Stonebwoy's philanthropic arm, the Livingstone Foundation.
Fans hail Dr Louisa
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Louisa's exciting stint at the B.You Conference.
Mawunyo said:
"Bhimmmmmmmmm till gasket🥰 no size 🥰🥰🥰"
mercy christa wrote:
"Dr Louisa such a decent creature love you 😘😘"
Rans noted:
"Such a supportive wife… you can see she loves the guy so much."
callhermharviz💡🇳🇬🇬🇭 added:
"she's really shy 😂, marry beauty plus brain oh guys Louisa is mixed of beauty plus brain God bless her ❤️"
Dr Louisa lands Global Citizen partnership
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned advocacy organisation Global Citizen had announced a new set of philanthropic partners, including Stonebwoy's The Living Stone Foundation.
The foundation's director, Dr Louisa, shared her profound remarks after landing the new partnership ahead of the highly anticipated Global Citizen concert in Ghana.
