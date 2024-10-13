Rapper Kwesi Arthur prepared his signature gari soakings and enjoyed the snack before performing The Anthem at the 2024 Tidal Rave at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

The seasoned rapper thanked his fans for their support despite his long hiatus from the music scene

Many people in the comment section expressed their excitement when they saw him take over the stage

Rapper Kwesi Arthur excited many of his fans when he took the stage at the 2024 edition of the yearly beach and music festival Tidal Rave. The much-anticipated event was held at the La Palm Royal Beach on October 12, 2024.

Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur eats gari soakings on stage. Image Credit: @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Arthur enjoys gari soakings

In a video trending on social media, Kwesi Arthur brought his signature gari soaking on stage. He emptied Kivo Gari sachets into a white transparent bowl and added some Voltic purified water.

The moment he walked to the centre of the stage with the bowl of gari soaking, which he stirred, the Son of Jacob crooner was met with loud cheers.

He enjoyed the famous Ghanaian snack while his 2018 hit song, The Anthem, played in the background, and the large crowd sang along.

When he was done enjoying the bowl of gari soaking, he delivered a short speech and noted that The anthem song would be the last one he performed before getting off the stage.

In his speech, Kwesi thanked the crowd for their unwavering support despite his long hiatus from the music scene and for his songs.

"Before I go, thank you guys so much for the love and support. But we for run this track back. Abi you know," he said.

Kwesi Arthur performing The Anthem.

Reactions to Kwesi Arthur's video

Many people in the comment section talked about Kwesi Arthur's signature move, the gari soakings. Others also referred to him as the king of the streets as they expressed their excitement about his return.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users:

fingezrich said:

"Street messiah after watching him I went home 🔥🔥🔥🐐"

m.e.a.l.z said:

"Best performer for the night ❤️"

rbb_freeman said:

"Best street influencer 😂😂"

abenadapaah_ said:

"We miss him ❤️thank God his back"

maame_owuswwaa said:

"The shirtless Kwesi is back 💃🏽"

isaac_duodo said:

"He gave a very powerful performance 🔥🔥🔥 he’s the man @kwesiarthur_ I enjoyed his performances 💯 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

worst_hood.behavior said:

"Just realized it was kivo gari @kivoproducts he dey chop all this while 🔥❤️"

Kwesi calls for anti-galamsey protestors to be freed

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Kwesi Arthur added his voice to calls for the arrested Democracy Hub and anti-galamsey protesters to be released.

Taking to X, the rapper condemned the arrests, joining the Free The Citizens movement, which took social media by storm.

Democracy Hub organised a three-day protest aimed at fighting galamsey and the current economic crisis Ghana plaguing the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh