Actress Nana Ama McBrown and TikTok star Kar Lite were spotted at the Madina Market for a Kivo Products activation, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

McBrown and Kar Lite dance at Madina

Kar Lite, the Kivo brand influencer, shared the video on social media with excitement as he captioned it, saying that it was a day out with the food and beverages brand.

In the video, she and The Empress, the Kivo brand ambassador, stood under a canopy as the Kivo-themed song played in the background.

They performed the official dance challenge for the Kivo-themed song, and others who were present at the product activation joined in.

Below is the video of McBrown and Kar Lite dancing to Kivo song:

Reactions to Kar Lite and McBrown's video

Many people took to the comment section to talk about how beautiful it was to watch McBrown and Kar Lite display incredible dance moves and bond in the video.

Others also asked about the whereabouts of Kar Lite's partner, Ckay, who is known for dancing in the background without a shirt in his videos.

Below are the lovely reactions to the video:

Jamila Bashiru

"Very cool with Mcbrown and Kivo vibes 😂😂😂"

@querryo_

"Nana Ama really master the routine. She no dey miss po😂🔥🔥❤️"

@GloryYeb_

"Ahh where's the guy wey always dance for your back, I like him waa."

YAA TONA🌹

"Tuba with his mum is always Shay Shay 🤪🤪"

Nana Yhaa Berlin

"Na why is the guy standing close to Nana Ama too aggressive...I think if care is not taken he will run away with some of the Kivo oo🤣🤣"

McBrown and Kar Lite address Kivo backlash

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite addressed the concerns of Ghanaians who were unhappy about the actress being the brand representative of Kivo first.

On Onua Showtime, she noted that Kivo contacted Kar Lite before her; however, he could not accept the invitation because of academic demands in high school as he was in his final year.

Many people shared diverse opinions regarding the video, while others were in awe that McBrown was indeed aware of the backlash surrounding her signing as a brand representative.

