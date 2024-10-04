Kar Lite, in an interview, spoke about how he bagged a deal to become a brand influencer for Kivo products

The TikTok sensation shared that Kivo initially contacted him on his social media page when he was in school

Kar Lite added that he and his manager were initially hesitant to respond to the message they received from Kivo

TikTok sensation Kar Lite has detailed how he landed a brand influencer deal with Kivo.

TikTok sensation Kar Lite unveils the backstory behind his brand influencer deal with Kivo.

Source: TikTok

Kar Lite unveils backstory behind Kivo deal

In a recent interview, Kar Lite shared that Kivo contacted him on TikTok while attending Takoradi Senior High School some months ago.

The TikTok star said that he and his manager did not respond to them until he completed school and returned home.

He said:

"Kivo sent me a DM on my page. I was still in school. I completed Takoradi Senior High School this year. The message came when I was writing my WASSCE. I don't remember the actual day but it was a long time ago. My manager went to check the page and saw the message from Kivo."

Kar Lite explained that he and his manager hesitated to respond to Kivo's message because they were making the videos for fun, as some brands barely reach out to people on social media.

He said he was excited to hear that the Kivo brand was interested in working with him when he returned home from school.

He said:

"They sent the message a long time ago but we did not expect them to text. There are some brands that will not even reach out to you when you promote them on social media. We were just doing it for fun at the time. I was very happy when they told me Kivo had sent me a message when I came home."

Kar Lite, who recently bagged another deal with Peeva Beverages, said he was optimistic that he would gain recognition from a big brand like Kivo when he started promoting their products in his videos on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Kar Lite releases a new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kar Lite released a new song about one of his viral TikTok sounds, Rain Rain, on all streaming platforms.

The TikTok sensation encouraged his fans to stream the song and make it a trend and chart-topper.

