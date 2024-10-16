Shatta Wale, in a trending video, flaunted a luxurious Audemars Piguet Watch, with a price range of $84K to $130K

The dancehall musician recently shared that an associate had gifted him the expensive watch as a birthday gift

Shatta Wale will celebrate his 40th birthday on Thursday, October 17, 2024, with his family and friends

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale made the headlines after a video of him flaunting an expensive watch surfaced on social media.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunts his expensive Audemars Piguet watch birthday gift. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, verify_me

Source: Facebook

The SM Boss, whose girlfriend Maali recently flaunted her baby bump, will celebrate his 40th birthday on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Shatta Wale recently posted on Facebook that he had started receiving birthday presents from friends and family.

He shared that an unknown associate gifted him an expensive Audemars Piguet watch before his upcoming special milestone. He also thanked the individual for the gift.

Shatta Wale flaunts expensive Audemars Piguet watch

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted receiving the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph watch from an individual at his plush home.

The Shatta Movement leader expressed his excitement as he removed the watch, estimated to be worth between $84K and $130K, from its box. Shatta Wale later recorded himself wearing the luxurious watch for his fans.

Shatta Wale is well-known for his exquisite taste in expensive jewellery and flashy lifestyle.

In 2023, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker received a custom chain with 8,000 diamonds as a birthday gift from Leslie from Fantasy Dome. The chain was handcrafted by Mr Koimene, the jeweller and CEO of Yeshua Jewelry.

Below are the videos of Shatta Wale flaunting his Audemars Piguet watch:

Fans hail Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to the video of Shatta Wale flaunting his new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph watch below:

SHATTA MONTEZ commented:

"GOD bless you 🙏🙏his royal majesty @Shatta wale paaah paaah paaah 🔥🔥🔥 you will forever be in my heart."

Brighter Dumenu commented:

"For life is our life nobody 👑🤘🔥🔥🔥."

Wale Ba Magikal commented:

"King 👑."

sulley issah commented:

"Sm for life paaa paaa paaa 🥰🥰🥰🥰🔥✌️✌️✌️✌️👍👍👍👍."

osei Dawda commented:

"Eiii this is my god 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😝😝."

Shatta Wale details investments in AIP initiative

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale opened up about the money he had invested in his Accra Invasion Project.

The self-proclaimed African dancehall King shared that he had spent $368k on the initiative without the support of the government and corporate bodies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh