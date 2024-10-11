Shatta Wale posted about an associate gifting him an expensive Audemars Piguet watch for an upcoming milestone

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale is gearing up for his 40th birthday celebrations next Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Shatta Wale's crony gifts him an Audemars Piguet watch for his 40th birthday. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale's crony gifts him AP watch

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook page to interact with his fans and express his excitement for his upcoming milestone.

The SM Boss, who recently released his SAFA album, shared that he has started receiving gifts from some of his friends and family members.

He also stated that an unidentified associate had acquired an expensive Audemars Piguet watch and sent it to him in advance as a birthday gift.

Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude to his crony for the kind gesture and wished himself a happy birthday in advance.

In the social media post, he wrote:

"Birthday gifts just started….My #AP watch just arrived 🙏Thank you boss !! ♎️ Happy birthday in advance shatta wale 🚀."

Below is Shatta Wale's Facebook post:

Fans celebrate Shatta Wale's birthday in advance

Many fans thronged to the comments section to share their birthday wishes for Shatta Wale in advance. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their reactions.

Jeff Mickey commented:

"Happy birthday to my One Don, One Man, One Stand May The Lord continuously guide you And protect you from heartless people more wins to you Shatta Wale and All the Shatta movement fans."

Owusu Kusi Junior commented:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE TO THE KING OF KINGS AND THE BEST EVER MUSICIAN GHANA WILL EVER GET. KING MAY THE GOOD LORD SHOWER HIS BLESSINGS AND MAY YOU FOREVER REIGN PAAAAH PAAAAAH PAAAAAH BLESS UP SHATTA MOVEMENT BOSS."

MrwHiz Gh commented:

"I tap into this birthday blessings... Happy birthday 🎂🎂 in advance."

Quaku Nlibe commented:

"Music comander.Happy birthday to u. U are a living legent and u will forever remain in the hearts of the ghetto yourth of this country. Amen to yr secret prayers.🍾🍾🍷."

Dennis Xavi commented:

"A very marvelous birthday in advance Daddy."

Captan addresses Shatta Wale, SM Militants fallout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captan addressed Shatta Wale's fallout with his former SM Militants group members.

The musician also denied rumours that he was involved in his label boss' decision to split from his former mates.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

