Shatta Wale, in a social media post, spoke about the financial investments he has put into his upcoming Accra Invasion Project (AIP) initiative

The dancehall musician shared that he has invested $368k in the upcoming project without support from the government and corporate bodies

Shatta Wale urged fans to pray for him to amass more money from show bookings and contracts to continue embarking on similar initiatives

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about his significant investments in his upcoming Accra Invasion Project.

The SM Boss announced the initiative on social media on September 16 before releasing his recent studio album, SAFA.

The project aims to unearth the best musical talents in Accra and provide a platform for them to achieve mainstream stardom in the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale recently unveiled some selected artistes for the initiative and shot music videos with them in their various neighbourhoods.

Shatta Wale details Accra Invasion Project investments

In a recent Facebook post, Shatta Wale shared that he had invested $368k from his money into the Accra Invasion Project without support from Ghana's government or corporate bodies.

He noted that he spent $350k on the Kumasi Invasion Project initiative in 2020, which saw him collaborate with King Paluta, Amerado, Ypee and other Kumasi-based rappers on the Ahodwo Las Vegas song.

Shatta Wale also encouraged fans to pray and support him in securing bookings, contracts, and more money to continue embarking on similar projects in other parts of the country.

In the social media post, he wrote:

"What I am doing for the artiste now is from my own pocket ,no government or cooperate support so pray make I get plenty bookings,contracts and plenty money so we can discover more talents across the country ..Thank you 🙏. KIP - $350k, AIP-$368k. The organization for this is crazyyyy🙏🙏But thank you sameway for supporting 🙏."

Check out Shatta Wale's Facebook post below:

Fans praise Shatta Wale for his initiative

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's Facebook post below:

Curiouz GH commented:

"More blessings king 👑all we need great opportunities and good works we are proud of you Face of Ghana music 💥💪🌏💯🙌 keep winning Shatta Wale."

Steven Attipoe commented:

"You are a great person and you will get plenty of bookings before the end of this year believe GOD BLESS you."

Abotsi Shadrack commented:

"God bless you waa, open some account make we dey donate bro. There are many talents, let’s also help build this. Akpe."

Paul Ayam Junior commented:

"You are greatly loved by all.... massive thanks for wat u doing."

Collins Sowah commented:

"The Almighty Lord will reward you keep on doing the great job."

