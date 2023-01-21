Ghanaian actor and television presenter, Akrobeto, has fumed over a preacher's death prophecy about him

The UTV show host body declared that he is not afraid to die because death is something everybody will experience at some point in life

The video of the prophet's claims and the actor's incensed reaction gathered comments from netizens on Instagram

Famous Ghanaian actor and television presenter Akrobeto, known in real life as Akwasi Boadi, has stated that he is not afraid to die in response to a death prophecy about him.

His response follows a claim by a preacher that someone had schemed to get the actor involved in an accident.

The preacher advised the actor to reconsider plans to travel frequently from now to December to prevent the plot against him from succeeding.

Actor Akrobeto and the prophet who predictor the movie star's death. Photo credit: utvghana.

Source: Instagram

The prophet claimed in a video that he had seen the accident ahead and urged the actor to confirm the revelation with his spiritual father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Akrobeto rubbishes death prophecy

Speaking on the Real News hosted by the actor on UTV, Akrobeto vehemently rubbished the preacher's claims as he described them as lies. He said his job demands that he travels frequently, something he did from November to December last year.

Akrobeto further stated that he is not afraid to die because death is something everybody will experience at some point in life. ''I'm not afraid to die,'' he declared.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commented on video of Akrobeto

Dj_cony posted:

Sue him.

Barca__boy commented:

All in the name of fame and popularity. It's high time these useless prophets are used as scapegoats.

Niithewoodburner2 reacted:

A man like Akrobeto is what we need in our society. Please can anyone ask the prophet if he knows what is going to kill him?

Erhquiyarhsika

It’s only in my country that we’ve always been having prophecies of death ah you won’t hear this from the whites. If you want the rich people to die then how will our country be Eeiii.

Lawrencemoore1260 commented:

Wei de3 Wei. Kyer3s3 Oman aah. Y3te mu nor, Amanfo) bi Nom keka Ns3m hunu saa.... In fact all the celebrities are tagged with death, eii Ad3n... 3de3n nko why those who aren't celebrities nor, f3m nor go die Anaas3 the revelation don't take those people into consideration.

