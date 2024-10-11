Lallipop, a dancer who went viral with her moves to songs off Shatta Wale's album has begun to enjoy the fruits of her labour

The Ghanaian musician recently gave her lots of cash and a brand-new iPhone

An interaction between Lallipop and Shatta Wale in the company of her mum and brother has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian dancer Lalipop from Dancegod Lloyd's camp earned Shatta Wale's attention thanks to her viral videos dancing to songs off the recently released Shatta and Fans album.

Her entry to Shatta Wale's No Size challenge garnered over 100k hits on TikTok a few hours after being posted.

Shatta declared her the winner of the undisclosed cash prize and a brand new iPhone 13.

Lallipop's dance moves have also refueled the love for one of Shatta Wale's cult classics, Oko Niko, released in 2017.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lallipop was seen in a phone call conversation with Shatta Wale while at home with her mum and brother.

Shatta Wale offered to talk to her mum and brother, who couldn't believe his favourite artiste was on the other side of the line.

The musician promised to make time to visit Lallipop and her family at home.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's interaction with Lallipop and her family.

prettylydia00 said:

I day I spoke with him on phone I was very happy he’s a jovial person waiting to meet him in person ❤️

Akurugo Samuel wrote

"but no is talking about the iPhone 15 the woman is holding 🤪"

Rhashid 🎯 noted:

"The last part kills my soul 👌kolegono ningɛ 😁❤️"

Kellyben remarked:

"Hw3 sake of money he said God father wey the mum talk eiiiiii🤣🤣🤣"

showdemlove added:

"Who else watch the video more than 7 times to know if is real shatta wale 😂😂"

Shatta Wale's fan sprays cash at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian DJ had encountered one of Shatta Wale's biggest female fans at a recent event at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The lady couldn't keep calm when the DJ played Shatta Wale's Dem Confuse at the event. She jumped on stage to dance and spray the DJ with cash.

