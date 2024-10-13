A recent video of Kumawood actor Issac Fosu has caused a stir on social media

This comes after he relocated to the US after years of working as an actor in the Ghana movie industry

Many people who took to the comment section of the video expressed delight that he was enjoying life in the US

Famous Ghanaian actor Isaac Fosu, popularly known as Agya Fosu by lovers of Kumawood, has taken to social media to flaunt his transformation after he relocated to the US.

The TikTok video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the comic actor enjoying family time with his pretty little daughter at home.

Kumawood actor Agya Fosu relocates to the US and transforms nicely in a trending video. Photo credit: @fosuisaac960/TikTok @Agya Fosu TV/Facebook

He also posted another video, this time alone, apparently interacting with his fans on TikTok.

Kumawood actors relocate abroad

The comic Kumawood star has joined the tall list of Ghanaian actors and actresses who have relocated abroad.

At the top of that list are Kyeiwaa, Isaac Amoako, Nana Bokye Ansah, Honey Frimpong, and Fillaman, who have all relocated abroad.

Isaac Amoako recently had to deny claims online that he became malnourished after relocating to the US because he was not eating nutritious meals.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video of Isaac Fosu enjoying time with his daughter had received over 500 views and ten comments.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians react to Isaacx Fosu relocating abroad

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions and expressed delight to learn that Isaac Fosu had relocated to the US. Others also celebrated him for being a good actor.

gift Lord commented:

"How are you doing."

Eve love indicated:

"U made Kumawood interesting."

DJ K.A added:

"Agya Fosu Sikanii."

Ghanaian musician becomes a truck driver in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Ghanaian musician Patrick Adu has quit music and relocated abroad.

In a video on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, the talented singer told DJ Nyaame that he opted to relocate abroad to seek greener pastures.

Patrick Adu, who now drives a truck, confessed during the interview that he had achieved much more in six years in Canada than in his time in Ghana.

