Shatta Wale is in a celebratory mood as he turns 40 years old on Thursday, October 17, 2024

The SM Boss' mentor and Jamaican dancehall music icon Vybz Kartel celebrated his milestone

Birthday messages from fans poured in for Shatta Wale in the comment section of Vybz Kartel's post

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel shows Shatta Wale love as he celebrates his 40th birthday. Photo source: @Vybz_Official @shattawalegh

The Shatta Movement Boss, who recently released his newest studio album, SAFA, has recently been publicising his latest milestone on his social media platforms.

The self-proclaimed African dancehall king recently flaunted an expensive Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph watch he received from a close friend as a birthday gift.

On his 40th birthday, Shatta Wale received many heartfelt birthday messages from high-profile celebrities.

Vybz Kartel celebrates Shatta Wale's birthday

Vybz Kartel took a photo of Shatta Wale to his Instagram page to share and celebrate his new milestone.

The Jamaican dancehall musician, whom Shatta Wale considers a mentor and a significant influence on his music career, also sent a short birthday message.

In the caption of the photo, he wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO 🥂🍾💯🙏🏾."

Over the years, Vybz Kartel and the SM Boss have built a great relationship. They collaborated on the Mansa Musa song from the latter's 2023 10-track studio album, MAALI.

Shatta Wale was also among a host of Ghanaian and international musicians who celebrated Vybz Kartel's release from prison after over a decade.

Below is Vybz Kartel's social media post:

Fans celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

Many birthday messages from fans poured in for Shatta Wale as he celebrated his 40th birthday. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

kimsmediahouse commented:

"Happy Birthday, Money Man! Love you! ❤️."

tinababy_gh commented:

"World 1DON Day. Wishing more blessings King 🤴 ❤️🙌."

qwekuatopa commented:

"Age with the abundance of blessings King @shattawalenima 🎂🌍🚀🚀."

akwasibugati commented:

"Happy Birthday to you !!!🎂🎉🎊🥳 1don."

gaza.7.days commented:

"Happy birthday, king of dancehall in Africa Ghana Shatta 🎂🎂🍾🍾."

Vybz Kartel hails Shatta Wale on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel lavished praise on Shatta Wale in a TikTok live interaction with his fans.

The Jamaican dancehall star acknowledged the SM Boss as he jammed to their Mansa Musa collaboration.

