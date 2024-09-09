Election 2024: Bawumia Submits Presidential Nomination Forms To Electoral Commission
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC).
Bawumia was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, among others.
NPP executives, including National Chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Koduah Frimpong, were also present.
UK firms back Mahama in poll
YEN.com.gh reported that two UK research firms have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.
These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.
The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.
Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.
