Kwaku Manu has shown off his signature robotic dance moves in a dance battle with Dancegod Lloyd

The video of them dancing has garnered significant traction on social media, earning over 100k hits in less than 24 hours

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Dancegod Lloyd and Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has returned from his trip to the US and is set to roll out the new episodes of his YouTube interview series.

The Kumawood actor has carved a niche for himself with his unique interview style and guests.

Renowned choreographer Dancegod Lloyd is expected to appear on Kwaku Manu's interview show.

Dancegod Lloyd is the brain behind some of Ghana's most viral moments, from King Promise's Terminator to Beyonce's Black is King.

Despite cutting ties with the DWP Academy, Dancegod Loyd remains one of the most sought-after personalities in the dance industry.

Ahead of his anticipated chat with Kwaku Manu, the dancer shared a video of his dance battle on social media.

In the video, which has garnered over 100k hits so far, Kwaku Manu showcased his signature robotic moves, exciting scores of fans.

Kwaku Manu and Dancegod Lloyd excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu and Dancegod Lloyd's dance battle.

Dr🩵lyrics🦋 said:

"Kwaku Manu is our new Micheal Jackson🥰cos eii😂buh he nailed it 🇬🇭♥️"

Afia Tina wrote:

"kwaku can't do without his robot dance oo😂😂😂"

fredajayza noted:

"this danc is called changing gear"

ogyaadow_junior commented

"Last part by kweku bi by favorite. Dancing is all about the attitude oo😂😂😂"

Gob3 added:

"The most lovely celebrity in Ghana for me right now. Kwaku Manu bob may God continue to bless you for what you have done for me and my girlfriend 🥰. God bless you dancgod"

Kwame Manu drives Cybertruck

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shared his moments abroad driving a Tesla Cybertruck for the first time.

The actor travelled to the US shortly after the news of his former wife's marriage to a Caucasian man surfaced on social media.

