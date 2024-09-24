Kwaku Manu continues to enjoy explosive moments in the US he explores different cities and updates his fans

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, who recently traveled to the US, has got his first ride in a Tesla Cybertruck and shared his moments on social media.

The actor travelled to the US shortly after the news of his former wife's marriage to a Caucasian man surfaced on social media.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu enjoys his first ride in Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck.

Photos of him exploring New York after landing in the US excited his fans, who continue to root for the actor and media personality.

In his recent post about his date with a Tesla Cybtertruck, the actor drooled over the electric vehicle's esoteric features.

Mass production of the electric vehicle only began in 2023. However, Tesla sells over 2000 units of the Cybertruck weekly, per Yahoo Finance.

The electric vehicle has also become a prop for many celebrities who leverage the frenzy around it for their swanky videos.

Ghanaian musician King Promise drove in one during his True to Self album listening event in the US.

Kwaku Manu referenced King Promise's moment with the Cybertruck and expressed his pride in being one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have had the Cybertruck experience.

Kwaku Manu intriges fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's moments in the US as he enjoys his first time in a Tesla Cybertruck.

Gabrielsansah-respect said:

"Kwaku, you’re giving us pressure"

$Torny wrote:

"But some dey Ghana here oh I saw it at Ashaiman"

RICHARD remarked:

"na Car wey we dey use for TAXI here in Dubai"

Kwaku Manu visits lady amid past relationship saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had stoked a controversy on social media after a video of him with an unknown lady in the US surfaced online.

The lady warmly welcomed Kwaku Manu, served him a meal with wine, and then engaged him in conversation.

Many questioned whether Kwaku Manu had found love again after his former partner married a caucasian man in the US.

