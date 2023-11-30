A Japanese man, Taiyo Jr, did the dance challenge of Ghanaian musician King Promise's Terminator at the Allianz Arena stadium in Germany

The fan was overjoyed as he did the dance moves to the viral song as he witnessed the game between FC Bayern and FC Copenhagen on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they applauded him in the comment section

A Japanese man Taiyo Jr, with the TikTok handle @taiyojr.10, has won the admiration of many Ghanaians after he did Ghanaian musician King Promise's Terminator dance again.

Taiyo Jr, who is a football lover and an aspiring professional footballer was spotted at the Allianz Arena in Germany to witness the Champions League home match between FC Bayern and FC Copenhagen on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Many Ghanaian fans tagged King Promise in the comment section to draw his attention to Taiyo Jr's video.

Other Ghanaian fans also expressed their love for the Japenese man as they hailed him.

Kofijamal said:

Where is king promise

Drama Queen Gh said:

Ghana all the way we love you wati

BeyonceGh k said:

King promise should find this guy la

sexzymanua said:

king promise u have a missed call

BeyonceGh said:

Much love from Ghana

THEO DE DON said:

Wow Hi from Ghana

Japanese Manchester City fan dances to Terminator

YEN.com.gh reported that a Japanese Manchester City fan, in a video, excitedly danced to King Promise's Terminator in front of the Etihad Stadium.

The excited fan effortlessly did the viral dance moves to the song with precision, warming the hearts of his TikTok followers.

Ghanaians who were in the comment section were proud of how far King Promise's tune had travelled.

Source: YEN.com.gh