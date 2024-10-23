Don Little, in a video, met Jackie Appiah and Kalsoume Sinare on set, and the trio had a lovely banter as Don discussed marriage with Jackie

Kalsoume Sinare, who served as an intimidatory for Don Little, humorously encouraged the actor to shoot his shot with Jackie Appiah

The diminutive actor had Jackie Appiah smiling and laughing as he shared his proposal plans with her, sparking humour

Ghanaian actor Don Little met actresses Jackie Appiah and Kalsoume Sinare on set and engaged in a humorous banter with them. In a video of their interaction, Don Little humorously discussed marriage with Jackie Appiah.

Don Little speaks with Jackie Appiah on set. Photo source: 1donlittle, jackieappiah

During the interaction, Kalsoume Sinare played the role of a mediator, encouraging Don Little to pursue his proposal ideas. She added to the fun by urging him to 'shoot his shot' with Jackie, making the moment even more entertaining.

Don Little laid out his thoughts on marriage to Jackie Appiah, causing her to smile and laugh throughout the interaction. Don Little was initially a bit hesitant, stating that he did not have enough properties to win Jackie's heart, but Kalsoume assured him that that would not be a problem as Jackie was already well-to-do.

Don Little and Jackie Appiah spark humour

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mingle said:

"Jackie Appiah deɛ every man's dream oooh The lady fine brutaaa"

F😳cUs wrote:

"but low key don dey enjoy oo...see where his head n hands are touching...chaiii...if u know you know"

Khojo Bhliss said:

"Jack de3 since childhood oo I was thinking I could grow and get money just to get married to her"

paul Amuzu commented:

"God please let this unity and brotherly stsy with the film industry"

Don Little show Apostle Prah love

It is always laughter and joy when Don Little links up with other movie stars.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the pair were happy when they met and showed each other love.

In the video, the diminutive actor hugged his elderly associate and cracked jokes with him

Ghanaians were impressed by the love the actors had for each other.

