Don Little and Apostle John Prah, in a trending video, were excited as they met each other and showed each other love

In the video, Don Little hugged his elderly colleague, who was seated on a chair, laughing and cracking jokes with him

The video was shared on TikTok by Don Little, and Ghanaians were impressed by the love the actors had for each other

Ghanaian actors Don Little and Apostle John Prah were spotted sharing a beautiful moment in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

Don Little And Apostle John Prah show each other love. Photo source: donstudios

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by Don Little, showed the two actors meeting each other in a heartwarming scene that has impressed many Ghanaians.

In the video, Don Little excitedly hugged Apostle John Prah, who was seated on a chair. Both actors laughed and exchanged jokes, displaying a strong sense of affection for each other.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video commented on the love and respect between the two actors. They praised the two movie stars and shared fond memories of films they had watched of them.

Don Little and Apostle Prah warm hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

user903161743233 said:

"The one he was a pastor married Nana Ama Mcbrown who was a witch and turns to snake. Can someone tell me the title"

@PANIC🇬🇭 commented:

"I have never set my eye on Don Little but I like him so much 🤩😁😁"

Elorm Lotsu said:

"😂😂 Don little much love to you and daddy John Prah❤️❤️❤️"

Kidygal123 commented:

"Anytime I see pastor in Gh film I know witch is in the movie 😂"

AkwasiBerima1 reacted:

"The way the pastor suddenly switched mood really tells how good actor he is 😂"

God's plan said:

"I like the way you always play with your elders"

Don Little and Funny Face explain dispute

Don Little might have a good relationship with Apostle Prah, but the same does not hold true for Funny Face.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor explained how his relationship with the comedian had crumbled.

Don Little explained that he and Funny Face had once a dispute over food, leading to their notable falling out.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh