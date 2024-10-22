Dancegod Lloyd, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, explained why he left DWP Academy, clarifying that it was not because of money

The dancer, who was one of the founders of the dance academy alongside Quables and Afrobeast, said there was no enmity in his heart

Dancegod and the other co-founders had a public spat earlier this year over tensions from the past, with both parties throwing shade at each other

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd has addressed his reasons for leaving DWP Academy, clarifying that his decision had nothing to do with money.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, the dancer said his exit was based on personal reasons and not financial disagreements, as some speculated.

Dancegod Lloyd co-founded DWP Academy alongside fellow dancers Quables and Afrobeast. Earlier this year, the trio had a public fallout, leading to tension and social media exchanges.

However, Dancegod emphasised that there was no ill will between him and his former partners. He stated clearly that there was no enmity in his heart and that he left without holding any grudges.

While he did not go into detail about what exactly caused the split, Dancegod said he knows how to work with people. He hinted that the decision came after tensions had risen between the founders, stemming from unresolved issues.

Dancegod Lloyd sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dorissarpong7942 said:

"When we say Dancegod is self-centered, some people will fight us. He always and continuously sideline Afrobeast's effort in building DWP"

afiaserwaa5407 commented:

"DG you’re doing great job 👏 God bless you ❤❤"

SandraNanayaantsie said:

"God bless Quables,he has really done so well"

Dancegod Lloyd on Afronita

Dancegod Lloyd spoke about Afronita, too, during the interview with Kwaku Manu.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he spoke about his first meeting with the dancer and how she joined DWP Academy.

Dancegod Lloyd communicated that he met Afronita at a food joint, where she showed interest in dancing.

He mentioned that Afronita was determined to excel and perfected her craft in three weeks in the studio.

