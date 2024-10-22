A video of a young Ghanaian preacher appealing to the families of Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu is trending

Daniel Seer General, who looked remorseful, begged the bereaved families to accept an apology on behalf of his boss

He prayed to God to strengthen the grieving families and restore to them what they had lost

A protégé of embattled Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has opted to intercede on behalf of his spiritual father in the wake of the accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Daniel Seer General, who appeared on Angel FM, sent a heartfelt apology to the families of Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten.

Looking visibly sad, the young man of God sought God's strength for the bereaved families in their grief.

He then pleaded with them to forgive and let go because it was never intended for that tragic incident to happen.

The man of God comforted Salifu Amoako and wished him well in these trying times.

Another video is making rounds online where Daniel Seer General was seen on his knees on a television show appealing to the grieving families for forgiveness.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians react to the apology

Social media users who took to the video's comments section consoled the grieving families.

KOBBYKAY reacted:

"You're a good man papa u did the right thing ..Am proud to call u a father."

Bra Jooe replied:

"Masa point of correction... don't say essan kwtsewa aa aba...if the gone souls are your family members like you won't say this statement..masa go and come back again."

Oheneba wrote:

"Papa God bless you more I love you paaa."

OHENE666 added:

"Do you think this will bring them back to life? you can't advise these kids when they are fooling themselves, imagining the table turn enka you will see how these fools will fool on the media."

Lawyer comments on Salifu's Amoako son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, has shared his legal perspective regarding the fatal East Legon accident caused by the young son of Salifu Amoako.

In a video, he explained that the law favours and treats minors, especially in matters of nature.

He said blame can be shifted from the child to the parent, and the family of the victims can also sue the Salifu Amoako family for 'loss of life expectancy'.

