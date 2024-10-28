Mawuli Gavor, Salma Mumin and Kofi Okyere Darko attended Elikem Kumordzie's fashion line launch on Sunday, October 27

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mawuli Gavor was spotted with his beautiful daughter in his arms at the private fashion event

The actor's daughter looked all grown up and adorable as she had a little bonding session with her father as he interacted with others

Ghanaian actor and TV personality Mawuli Gavor courted attention on social media after being spotted with his beautiful daughter, Maya, in a viral video.

Actor Mawuli Gavor attends Elikem Kumordzie's clothing line launch with his one-year-old daughter, Maya. Photo source: @mawuli_gavor and @nkonkonsa

Mawuli Gavor was among many influential figures who attended the pop-up and launch of the new SASAWAH—The Join Join Collection event at the Cello Restaurant and Bar at First Osu Lane in Accra on Sunday, October 28, 2024.

Actor and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie held the event, and his colleague and friend Mawuli showed up to support his new clothing line.

Actress Salma Mumin and media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) also attended the event.

Mawuli Gavor's daughter makes a public appearance

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mawuli Gavor, dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers, was spotted with his daughter, Maya, who looks grown up and adorable at the private event.

The actor held his daughter in his arms as he interacted with some of the event's guests, who were serenaded by good Ghanaian music. Maya beamed with a smile as his father gave her a perk while she looked around the venue.

The celebrated actor and his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya, welcomed their beautiful daughter, Maya, on February 28, 2023, six months after they tied the knot at a private ceremony.

The couple has kept their daughter out of the public limelight since birth, occasionally posting photos and videos of their fun moments as a family.

Below is the video of Mawuli Gavor and his daughter, Maya:

