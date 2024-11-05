America-based Ghanaian musician Archipalago took to his social media page to announce that he voted for the first time in the American election in 2024

He shared pictures of him posing with the sticker indicating that he had voted and a video of him casting his vote

Many Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the post, with many urging him to vote wisely since it impacted him

America-based Ghanaian musician Archipalago announced that he voted in the 2024 American presidential elections.

Archipalago votes in the US elections

The sensational Ghanaian musician took to his verified X account to make the announcement on November 5, 2024.

In the post's caption, he expressed his excitement and noted that it was the first time he had ever cast his vote in the American presidential elections.

"First time Voter 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," he wrote on X.

Archipalago, who once flaunted his American passport, hinting that it was his most significant achievement, smiled as he shared two pictures of himself holding a sticker indicating that he had voted.

He also shared a video of himself casting his vote online on the portal without indicating whom he had voted for.

Reactions to Archipalago voting in the US

Many people who replied to the post on X wondered whether Archipalago voted for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Others also cautioned him to vote wisely.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

@Bos100M said:

"Please Vote wisely so that Africans will be able to come to the USA 🇺🇸"

@Hernan_Jnr said:

"Davido did the same thing Nigerians dey hail am, Ghanaians have issues with everything 😂"

@iamnanaekow said:

"Do you know that if Trump wins you are in trouble di3?"

@LabShatta said:

"This be settings..Palago paa dey go vote he no show his face? Just saying 😅😅."

Ghanaian man supporting Kamala Harris

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man abroad became an internet sensation after volunteering to participate in the American elections.

Harrison Poku, a young man who has lived in the US for the past 24 years, was captured promoting Kamala Harris's presidential ambitions.

Netizens who saw the video about Harrison's move and endorsement were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments.

