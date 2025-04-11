20 perfect hairstyles for men with big foreheads that are trendy and stylish

Finding the right haircut can make all the difference for men with big foreheads. Modern styles provide a varied range of solutions, emphasising balancing proportions and accenting features. These hairstyles for men with big foreheads are about more than just covering up; they're about adopting style and confidence.

Curtain bangs (L), surfer cut (M), and mullet (R) are some of the best hairstyles for men with big foreheads. Photo: @mixxsalonhb, @official_markus_salm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The goal of hairstyles for men with big foreheads is to achieve a harmonious and balanced appearance that accentuates overall facial features.

and that accentuates overall facial features. Textured crops and quiffs pull emphasis away from the forehead, resulting in a livelier and visually appealing look.

and pull emphasis away from the forehead, resulting in a livelier and visually appealing look. Fringes , whether side-swept, textured, or straight, play an important role in minimising the appearance of the forehead.

, whether side-swept, textured, or straight, play an important role in minimising the appearance of the forehead. Shorter, layered hairstyles are more flexible and can be fashioned to soften the appearance of the forehead, providing dimension and depth to the overall look.

are more flexible and can be fashioned to soften the appearance of the forehead, providing dimension and depth to the overall look. A deep side part can successfully disrupt the symmetry of the forehead, resulting in a more appealing and balanced facial appearance.

Perfect hairstyles for men with big foreheads

A bigger forehead can be a remarkable feature that elevates your appearance with the proper haircut, adding to refinement and flair. If you have ever felt embarrassed or had trouble deciding what to do with your mane, you are in the right place.

1. French crop haircut

French crop with short textured top and blunt fringe. Photo: @paradise.barber.shop

Source: Instagram

The French crop is an excellent hairstyle for men with big foreheads because it uses a noticeable, short fringe to reduce the prominence of the forehead. This style has short sides and back, with the top hair left somewhat longer and combed forward into a textured fringe.

2. The Caesar cut

Evenly layered hair with horizontal fringe across the forehead. Photo: @MensHaircutsNow

Source: Twitter

The Caesar cut is a tried-and-true haircut for men with big foreheads. Its distinguishing characteristic is a short, horizontally linear fringe that sweeps across the brow, greatly reducing its apparent size. The constant length and forward-falling fringe of this style give the illusion of a lower hairline.

3. Textured fringe hairstyle

Layered bangs with varied lengths for a non-uniform look. Photo: @julia_edwardsandco

Source: Instagram

The textured fringe haircut is a popular and practical solution for men who want to hide a wide forehead. This style entails adding layers and structure in the hair on top, especially in the front, to create a fringe that partially conceals the brow. The textured structure of the cut creates depth and complexity.

4. Side-swept undercut

Stylish undercut paired with flowing side-swept hair. Photo: @annashay242

Source: Instagram

A side-swept undercut is a trendy haircut that efficiently reduces the appearance of a wide forehead. The undercut gives a strong, clean contrast, directing attention to the crown of the head and sides, while the lengthier, side-swept section of hair makes a distracting angle that splits up the size of the forehead.

5. Modern curtain bangs

Soft bangs parted at center or slightly off-center. Photo: @pepe_hairstylist

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle features a separated fringe that frames the face on either side and softens the appearance of the brow. Curtain fringe reduces the size of the forehead by providing a visual break and attracting attention to the cheekbones and eyes.

6. Bowl cut

Straight, evenly cut hair in a circular pattern around head. Photo: @sgt.peppercut

Source: Instagram

The bowl cut's distinguishing feature is a straight fringe that sweeps over the forehead, naturally concealing a large section of the upper face. The uniform length of the hair, which is often cut in a circular pattern around the head, gives visual equilibrium and draws attention away from the forehead.

7. Spiky hairstyle

Hair styled upright into sharp, pointed strands for texture. Photo: @top_shelf.cuts

Source: Instagram

The spiky style pushes the eye upward by generating vertical volume and texture on top, distracting attention away from the size of the forehead. The height and distinct points of the spikes disturb the horizontal line of the hairline, giving it a more balanced and proportionate appearance.

8. Pompadour hairstyle

The pompadour is a hairstyle characterised by a large volume of hair swept upwards from the forehead. Photo: @the_bloody_butcher

Source: Instagram

The pompadour is a traditional hairstyle that can successfully reduce the appearance of a broad forehead. One of the best haircuts for men with big foreheads and thin hair, the pompadour balances the facial proportions by adding significant volume to the top of the head. Its height and style draw attention away from the forehead.

9. Mullet with a fringe

The mullet with a fringe is a contemporary take on the classic mullet hairstyle. Photo: @donebydayvhud

Source: Instagram

This haircut combines the edgy, retro attitude of a mullet with the forehead-covering features of a fringe. The fringe significantly reduces the appearance of a big forehead by providing a visual split, while the mullet's length in the back adds a striking, stylish feature.

10. Blowout fade

Tapered fade sides with voluminous, blown-out top hairstyle. Photo: @top_shelf.cuts

Source: Instagram

The blowout fade haircut for men with big foreheads has a tight fade on the sides and back, but the hair on top remains longer and is combed upward to create a voluminous blowout impression. This upward design takes emphasis away from the forehead, while the fade keeps the entire appearance clean and trendy.

11. Side part comb over

Distinct side part with hair combed neatly to one side. Photo: @rottenbarber

Source: Instagram

The side part comb-over is a timeless and adaptable hairstyle that can successfully reduce the appearance of a wide forehead. The hair is fashioned to sweep across the forehead with a pronounced side part, splitting up its expanse and producing a more balanced facial proportion.

12. Asymmetrical side-swept hair

Uneven hair lengths swept to create edgy, dynamic style. Photo: @glamsham

Source: Instagram

Asymmetrical side-swept hairstyles feature longer hair on one side that is swept at an angle across the forehead, successfully splitting up the wide area and providing visual intrigue. The asymmetry produces a dynamic look by pulling the eye to the side-swept section and away from the hairline.

13. The surfer cut

The surfer cut is a sun-bleached, tousled haircut that is often medium-length. Photo: @aplusk

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle is characterised by layering and a little unkempt, lived-in appearance that softens the face and provides volume. The flowing style of the surfer haircut enables a few strands to fall forward, greatly reducing the illusion of a wide forehead. Adding slight waves or curls strengthens the texture, resulting in a balanced and symmetrical appearance.

14. The mop-top haircut

Messy, voluminous mop cut with soft curls, tapered sides, and textured fringe. Photo: @parlorhairstudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The mop-top haircut is done by keeping the hair on the crown of the head somewhat long and brushing it forward in a rounded form to create a fringe that covers a considerable section of the forehead. The rounded, forward-flowing shape softens the hairline and provides optical equilibrium, making the brow appear smaller.

15. A clean, shaved look

For men with big foreheads, shaving can be a surprisingly effective solution. By removing all hair, you eliminate any visual comparisons that may call attention to the size of the forehead. This gives the face a more balanced and streamlined appearance, drawing attention to other facial characteristics, such as the eyes and jawline.

16. Curly undercut

Shaved sides with longer, curly hair styled on top. Photo: @precwr

Source: Instagram

A curly hairstyle for men with big foreheads can be an attractive and effective technique to offset a bigger forehead. The undercut's short or shaved sides and back provide a sharp contrast that takes attention away from the bulk of the forehead. The curls on top give volume and texture and can be styled to increase height while reducing the size of the forehead.

17. Short hair with a side part

A short hairstyle with a side part creates a clean and versatile look. Photo: @RichSuchet

Source: Twitter

Short hair with a side part is a timeless and practical haircut for guys with broad foreheads. The side part provides an asymmetrical look by breaking up the width of the forehead and pulling the eye to the side instead of straight ahead. Short hair provides a clean and professional look, while the side part gives a touch of refinement.

18. Buzz cut

Buzz cut variants like fades or tapers add modern style. Photo: @dean_gleeson

Source: Instagram

Maintaining evenly short hair reduces the contrast between the hairline and the forehead, making the size appear smaller. This high forehead hairstyle for men also produces a clean, sharp appearance that emphasises facial features instead of the hairline. Variations, like a fade buzz cut, can improve the style by providing dimension and transforming the look.

19. Bald fade with locs

Sharp bald fade blending into textured locs on top. Photo: @somethingbeautiful_world

Source: Instagram

The bald fade hairstyle for black men with big foreheads provides a sharp, clean appearance on the sides and back, bringing attention downward and away from the brow. The locs on top add volume and texture, and they can be fashioned to frame the face and diminish the actual size of the forehead.

20. Short layered cut

Short layers create texture and a dynamic, versatile hairstyle. Photo: @leticiayez

Source: Instagram

A short layered hairstyle is ideal for men with wider foreheads because it successfully diverts attention and provides a more balanced facial image. Layers offer volume and texture to the top of the head, reducing the size of the forehead. This style is versatile, allowing for a variety of styling possibilities.

How can I look attractive with a big forehead?

Consider side-swept bangs or curtain bangs to make a wide forehead appear more balanced and appealing and emphasise other features such as cheekbones.

Can you get a buzz cut with a big forehead?

Yes, you can obtain a buzz cut with a big forehead, but it will draw attention to the size of the forehead. If you choose this style, make sure it's uniform and well-maintained. You may also consider using a modest buzz cut fade to provide dimension and divert focus away from the top.

Finding the ideal hairstyle for men with big foreheads is all about achieving balance and confidence. Fashionable and stylish options include side-swept styles, textured crops, layered haircuts with fringes, and even strategically placed buzz cuts.

