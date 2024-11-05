Twene Jonas was approached by the police while making a video on the streets in the US

The popular Ghanaian social commentator was scared when he noticed the police vehicle had parked, and two police officers got down to approach him

In the video, Jonas panicked as he feared someone had called the police on him, but it turned out that they were doing a routine check

Ghanaian social commentator and influencer Twene Jonas was approached by police while filming a Facebook/Instagram live video on the streets of the US.

Twene Jonas was streaming on social media on top of his voice when he saw a police vehicle pull up beside him. Two officers stepped out, and Jonas initially looked alarmed, fearing that someone may have called the police because of his loud commentary.

The officers approached him as part of a routine check, responding to the loudness of his voice, which appeared to draw attention. Jonas was worried that his actions had disturbed the neighbourhood.

He explained to the officers that he was a content creator who was live-streaming to his followers on Instagram and Facebook. Jonas reassured them that he did not intend to disrupt the peace. The police were friendly to Jonas and walked away after his explanation, leaving him relieved.

Twene Jonas' encounter with US police sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Khojo_HazardCR7 said:

"My man make hot. I was waiting for his explanation on the kind of contents he does and he said filmmaker"

Henry_Emileo said:

"Blacks de3 wana voice be that o We can be sitting closer to each other and the voice reach pluto already. Good I learnt how to control my voice anywhere lol"

al_varo777 commented:

"I love how honest their police officers are Ɛnyɛ Ghana"

Twene Jonas flaunts apartment

Twene Jonas was recently again in the news for an apartment he claimed he bought. YEN.com.gh reported the update.

The social media sensation flaunted an expensive apartment he claimed he acquired in New York City.

He shared footage touring the grand edifice, showing off the lovely interior and amenities that it came with.

