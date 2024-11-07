Nigerian content creator Brain Jotter, in a video that went viral, spoke Twi fluently to the amazement of many Ghanaians

In the video, the content creator who came to Ghana recently had a playful interaction with a lady in the language

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians questioned how he was so fluent in the language when he was not a native speaker

Nigerian comedian Brain Jotter has impressed many Ghanaians with his fluency in Twi, as he rattled the popular Ghanaian language in a video that has gone viral on social media. The popular content creator showed off his impeccable language skills in the video.

Brain Jotter speaks fluent Twi in a viral video. Photo source: brainjotter

In the video, Brain Jotter engaged in a light-hearted conversation with a lady. He engaged in banter with her in the language.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video expressed amazement at his fluency, with some questioning how he learned Twi so well. Some speculated that he might have spent time in Ghana before or had some exposure to the language.

Brain Jotter impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akosua Dubai Superwoman said:

"Brain Jotter you are good in languages, because we hv some Ghanaians who can’t speak it well and to understand koraaa is a problem. Kudos"

Dace said:

"Does he sell phone covers in Ghana? 😅😅How come he’s learning twi so fast"

NanaBaAhinkan wrote:

"whoever thought u twi has done us biggest harm paaaa 😂"

White love commented:

"he can speak better twi than Efo 😅"

Benjamin said:

"Two days in my country and ur already speaking my language see how sweet Ghana is"

Davido speaks Twi

Brain Jotter is not the only Nigerian who speaks Twi very well; Davido also has the ability.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the singer welcomed blogger Ghhyper in Twi.

The pair had a lovely interaction, which stirred reaction online, especially the fact that he spoke Twi with the blogger.

