Nigerian superstar Davido and Chioma are getting married in a grand wedding in Lagos

Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper was present at the wedding and had a lovely interaction with the singer

Davido was so excited that he had to welcome the blogger by speaking Twi with him

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was in high spirits as he finally married his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland.

Davido and his longtime partner tied the knot in a colourful and lavish wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The wedding was not without Ghanaian representation, as celebrity blogger Ghhyper joined others to cover the event.

Davido spoke Twi at his wedding Photo source: @ghhyper1

During the ceremony, Ghhyper caught up with Davido to congratulate him, and it was a lovely scene.

Davido speaks Twi as he welcomes Ghhyper to his wedding

In a video shared by the blogger, Davido was excited to see the Ghanaian at his wedding and welcomed him heartily.

"Welcome, my brother, Ghhyper," the singer said.

He added some 'Ghanaianness' to his welcoming of Ghhyper by asking him how was doing in Twi.

"Ɛtesɛn?"(how are you?) Davido asked before shouting, "Ɛkɔso" (it's going down) after Ghhyper had responded.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians excited by Davido and Ghhyper's bromance

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media. While some commended the show of brotherliness between Davido and Ghhyper, others were enthused by the singer speaking Twi.

gloriaosarfo said:

This is priceless Shine On❤️

toniarmando2 said:

He makes Davido love to learn Twi

gentle_rasta_gh said:

Davido is different being... billionaire with a kind heart

naanakulu said:

Not davido teasing hyper with Ghana accent

sandysexclusive_gh said:

Gh hyp3 ampa 3te sen001 for a reason❤️❤️❤️❤️

Davido's mother-in-law slays at his wedding

Meanwhile, a video of Davido, Chioma, and the singer's mother-in-law went viral on their traditional wedding day.

The DMW label head and Chioma were seen in the video taking photos with his wife's mother-in-law.

People are drooling over the cute footage, pointing out how much Chioma and her mother look alike.

