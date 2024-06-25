Davido Marries Chioma: Singer Speaks Twi As He Meets Ghhyper At His Wedding (Video)
- Nigerian superstar Davido and Chioma are getting married in a grand wedding in Lagos
- Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper was present at the wedding and had a lovely interaction with the singer
- Davido was so excited that he had to welcome the blogger by speaking Twi with him
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was in high spirits as he finally married his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland.
Davido and his longtime partner tied the knot in a colourful and lavish wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
The wedding was not without Ghanaian representation, as celebrity blogger Ghhyper joined others to cover the event.
During the ceremony, Ghhyper caught up with Davido to congratulate him, and it was a lovely scene.
Chivido 2024: Davido sets new record as the celebrity groom who wore an expensive $800,000 to his wedding
Davido speaks Twi as he welcomes Ghhyper to his wedding
In a video shared by the blogger, Davido was excited to see the Ghanaian at his wedding and welcomed him heartily.
"Welcome, my brother, Ghhyper," the singer said.
He added some 'Ghanaianness' to his welcoming of Ghhyper by asking him how was doing in Twi.
"Ɛtesɛn?"(how are you?) Davido asked before shouting, "Ɛkɔso" (it's going down) after Ghhyper had responded.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians excited by Davido and Ghhyper's bromance
The video has sparked massive reactions on social media. While some commended the show of brotherliness between Davido and Ghhyper, others were enthused by the singer speaking Twi.
gloriaosarfo said:
This is priceless Shine On❤️
toniarmando2 said:
He makes Davido love to learn Twi
gentle_rasta_gh said:
Davido is different being... billionaire with a kind heart
naanakulu said:
Not davido teasing hyper with Ghana accent
sandysexclusive_gh said:
Chivido 2024: Davido appreciate fans on the streets as he drives to his wedding venue, “Nigeria is happy”
Gh hyp3 ampa 3te sen001 for a reason❤️❤️❤️❤️
Davido's mother-in-law slays at his wedding
Meanwhile, a video of Davido, Chioma, and the singer's mother-in-law went viral on their traditional wedding day.
The DMW label head and Chioma were seen in the video taking photos with his wife's mother-in-law.
People are drooling over the cute footage, pointing out how much Chioma and her mother look alike.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh