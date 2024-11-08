Osei Kwame Despite got stopped by MTTU officials as he drove his brand new unregistered Cybertruck on the streets of Accra

In a video captured by an individual who was on a bus, the police could be seen asking Despite to park his vehicle

Onlookers could not help but marvel at the beauty of the Cybertruck, while others were surprised that a powerful man like Despite had been pulled over

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite was pulled over by Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) officials while driving his new Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Accra.

The incident, captured in a video by a man in a trotro, showed the police motioning for Despite to park the high-end electric vehicle, which had no visible license plates.

The Tesla Cybertruck, which has a futuristic design, drew attention, with many admiring its striking look. However, others were taken aback by the fact that Despite had been stopped by authorities. The exact reason the MTTU officials halted the vehicle is unclear, though the absence of license plates could be a likely reason.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media with many Ghanaians giving mixed reactions. Despite made waves in recent weeks when his Cybertruck landed in Ghana.

Despite's Cybertruck stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Daniel Humble said:

"Hmm so no number plate 🤔 money is good ooo"

NeeQ’s wrote:

"No number plate n the police won’t pull him over?"

Isaac K Junior commented:

"is he above the law, my people rii"

Jackmar commented:

"The ignorance alone oh God. Afuom fuo yi. Cybertruk so police shudnt stop it?"

Desmond Gyamfi reacted:

"So what’s wrong from them stopping him 😂 can’t u guys see the car is without number plate"

Ibrahim Mahama flies in a private jet

Despite is not the only wealthy man who has made waves recently because of his choice in means of transportation, Ibrahim Mahama has too.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the business mogul boarded a private jet as he readied for a trip.

While making his way to the aircraft, he wore a bright smile. Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for his wealth.

