A video of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, displaying his Tesla Cybertruck, has gone viral online

The renowned businessman left many, including his sons, in awe as they rushed to get a proper view of the vehicle

While Ghanaians have expressed excitement over Kwame Despite owning the vehicle, others living abroad have argued that this is no new thing in their jurisdiction

Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite has displayed affluence and opulence by displaying a brand new Tesla Cybertruck.

The renowned millionaire was spotted with the vehicle at the funeral of the mother of Ghanaian business mogul Kofi Aban.

Kwame Despite left tongues wagging, and many people, including his sons, were in awe as they rushed to the luxury vehicle for a proper view.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is part of Tesla's Electric Vehicles Collection. It has ultra-modern features, including a bulletproof exoskeleton, amor glass, advanced autopilot, long battery range, and spacious interior, making it one of the most luxurious and classy vehicles in the world. It also provides high performance, offering its users seamless reliability.

Price of Tesla Cybertruck

The luxury vehicle costs between $81,895 (equivalent to GH¢1,318,869.02) and $101,985 (equivalent to GH¢1,642,406.21). Therefore, it is speculated that the price of Osei Kwame Despite's vehicle falls within this range.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Despite owning Tesla Cybertruck

Ghanaians have welcomed the news of Dr Osei Kwame Despite owing the Tesla with great joy. However, some Ghanaians living abroad are unperturbed, stating that this is an ordinary vehicle owned by people in their respective neighbourhoods.

@black_star_nation wrote:

"Ah but if the guy got a Bugatti (£2.5m) then what is a £90k car?"

@kofihart wrote:

"When you find yourself in the US, these things become ordinary to you cos ordinary people use it here."

@mzharriej wrote:

"But the roads in Ghana."

icee_chilling_services wrote:

"I like the way the show that we Ghanaians too we get some. Proud."

@nana.k00 wrote:

"We have about 5 in my neighborhood here for regular people.. anyway congratulations to him."

@morface_88 wrote:

"You are just talking about cyber truck, look at the mansion and the compound the car is on...you think it's a joke?"

Cheddar flaunts his GH¢4.9m Rezvani Bulletproof car

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has flaunted his GH¢4.9 million Rezvani Bulletproof vehicle, leaving many in awe.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Some fancied the vehicle, while others advised Cheddar to use his wealth for something.

