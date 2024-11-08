Kojo Forex has justifued his assertion that Ghanaian youth should have at least GH¢100k in their thirties

The forex trader shared a screenshot of the prices of Toyota Vitz, a budget vehicle and said even such a budget-friendly car costs GH¢100k

Kojo Forex's earlier statement generated a lot of anger among X users who felt he was putting pressure on young people and this new justification did not make things any better

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has stood by his statement urging Ghanaian youth to aim for at least GH¢100k by their thirties. His assertion, first shared on X (formerly Twitter), sparked criticism from young people who saw it as unrealistic and pressuring.

Kojo Forex speaks on the current price of Toyota Vitz. Photo source: kojoforex

Source: Twitter

In his latest post, Kojo Forex attempted to justify his stance by sharing a screenshot showing the price of a Toyota Vitz, a popular budget-friendly car in Ghana, which he noted costs around GH¢100k.

Kojo Forex explained that even a basic car, like the Toyota Vitz, required substantial savings, explaining the need for ambitious financial goals in Ghana’s current economy. However, this attempt to clarify his position has only intensified the online backlash.

Many critics argued that while financial goals were important, the GH¢100k target was unattainable for most young Ghanaians.

Kojo Forex receives backlash

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

YoBhoy said:

"Bruh what you dey want make we do? Put we on make we b like you err Charle."

ProsperByk reacted:

"The method you used to approach us doesn’t make any sense"

kojo_darks94 said:

"You talk too much, that’s the point here , we are all on differents paths , just cuz u have made some money does not mean you should put pressure on people who ain’t there yet we can’t all move on the same pace and enjoy your wealth , you talk too much !!!"

Kojo Forex flaunts Cybertruck

Kojo Forex loves to talk about money because he is wealthy and he does not hesitate to show off.

YEN.com.gh reported that, the forex trader added a Tesla Cybertruck to his growing fleet of luxury vehicles.

He flaunted the new car in a video shared on social media joining business mogul Osei Kwame Despite as one of the few Ghanaians to own a Cybertruck.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh