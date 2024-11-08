Ibrahim Mahama, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, boarded a private jet as he readied for a trip

In the video, the wealthy businessman wore a bright smile and waved as he made his way into the luxurious aircraft

In the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed how impressed they were by the Engineers & Planers boss' wealth

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has shared a video on his Instagram page, showing him boarding a private jet. The Engineers & Planners CEO waved as he climbed the staircase up the luxurious aircraft, ready for his trip.

Ibrahim Mahama boards private jet in video. Photo source: ibrahimmahama

Source: Instagram

The post drew attention, with many Ghanaians reacting in the comments section, expressing admiration for Ibrahim Mahama's wealth and success. Known for his influence in the mining and construction industries, Mahama's company, Engineers & Planners, has brought him significant wealth.

The video gave Ghanaians a glimpse of the business mogul's lifestyle, reinforcing his image as one of the wealthiest men in the country. Ibrahim Mahama also recently purchased an expensive Mercedes Brabus, which cost a lot of money. The video also had Ghanaians hailing him as the richest man in the country.

Ibrahim Mahama impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

slimcase said:

"I still think Despite is richer than this man"

jillasamoah4 wrote:

"Ghana's richest man"

Killikil wrote:

"You lie Despite is richer than him"

chelsy_mensah said:

"He doesn’t make noise about his riches 🙌❤️he just move in silence ❤️very demure"

washingtonmassey wrote:

"@ibrahim_mahama_71 we need 9 Great men just like you and Ghanaians problem will be solved one time no run off."

aaron_agbeko_ametewee said:

"Humble Soul......Of Our Time much🫶 luv may God continue to bless you in all you do ....safe ✈️ ✋️greetings"

autochecker commented:

"When people's dreams are your normal!"

gh_iddris_ wrote:

"People have you noticed the jet is not the usual jet ✈️ the man is blessed ooo"

Wealth Comparisons With Despite

Ibrahim Mahama is not the only millionaire making waves because of the way he travels. Osei Kwame Despite has been in the news, too.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the millionaire was spotted driving his new Tesla Cybertruck in Accra.

A large crowd looked on as he drove the vehicle on a narrow road.

Despite is one of the first Ghanaians to own the luxury vehicle.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh