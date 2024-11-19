Maame Serwaa, in a video, looked beautiful as she got her hair done at the salon, smiling brightly as her looks got upgraded

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa impressed fans with a recent video showing her at a salon. The video shared online captured her getting her hair done, smiling brightly as the stylist worked on her new look.

Once her hair was done, Maame Serwaa admired herself in a mirror, clearly pleased with the results. The actress was in a tight outfit that accentuated her curves and enhanced her beauty even further. Her confidence and elegant appearance drew attention on social media, where fans praised her beauty and transformation.

Many Ghanaians commented on how stunning and graceful she looked in the video. A few people expressed how much they had missed her and shared fond memories of her heydays in the Kumawood movie scene.

Maama Serwaa turns heads with her looks

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maameakosuabenewaa said:

"She is very beautiful 🥰."

:||*||*TACTICAL said:

"She no dey rush for this app."

reymonjo_ commented:

"She has matured beautifully, very demure, very intentional."

Abigail 27gh said:

"My only one beautiful 🤩 sis you are so decent. "

nanaakuakabs reacted:

"On my way to get this same hairstyle. 🥰"

Molinda wrote:

"Maame Serwaa dieer she has always been beautiful oo 🥰 from her Kumawood days till now the beauty is still there. I love her movies wish she will start acting again."

