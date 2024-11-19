Sista Afia, in an episode of the Girls Aloud podcast, opened up about her dating life, stating that she has only dated three guys in her life

The musician said she was not in a serious relationship and shared how her previous partners often wanted to get back together

Ghanaians who reacted to the video about Sista Afia expressed surprise at the singer's claims that she had only dated three men

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has disclosed details about her dating history, stating that she has only dated three men in her life.

She made the disclosure during an episode of the ‘Girls Aloud’ podcast, sharing that she was not currently in a serious relationship.

Sista Afia speaks on her love life and former partners in a new interview.

The singer explained that her previous partners often tried to return to her life, even after their relationships ended. She did not provide further details about these experiences but said she was now focused on other aspects of her life.

The statement went viral, drawing reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many expressed surprise at her claim, with some doubting if it was true.

Sista Afia's relationship life causes stir

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kalewa said:

"Sister afia woboa!"

Maame wrote:

"Every woman has dated only 3 men in her life😂."

Asem nu ay3 sensitive said:

"Every Ghanaian girl has dated only 3 guys in their life 😂."

Joana Abena said:

"The way I love 💕 this lady special here song 🎧 big up."

Handcraft bags commented:

"Exs will always want you back as long as you’re female wai. Whether you were good or bad."

blackFulani19 said:

"I love you for this, you’re very intelligent."

Sista Afia serves looks in new photos

The Ghanaian musician might not be dating right now, but her elegant looks make her a great catch on the dating market.

YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia shared photos of herself in two corseted gowns with wigs and makeup for each look.

Many Ghanaians celebrated the singer's fine looks after chancing upon the photos on social media and left their comments.

