Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined Hollantex as its latest brand ambassador

The famous style influencer wore three stylish ensembles made with Hollantex fabrics for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's trending looks and hairstyles on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, widely known as Nana Ama McBrown, has officially joined the prestigious textile brand Hollantex as its newest brand ambassador.

Hollantex, a leading textile company recognised for its vibrant designs and quality fabrics, is available in over twenty-one African countries and recently announced this exciting partnership on its official Instagram account, captioning the post with enthusiasm and warmth.

In the announcement, they wrote:

"Big news! ✨ We are thrilled to welcome the only @iamamamcbrown to the Hollantex family as our newest brand ambassador! 💫 With her bold style, vibrant energy, and deep love for African fashion, NANA perfectly embodies the spirit of Hollantex. Together, we’re about to take creativity, culture, and colour to the next level! 🎉💃🏾"

For her inaugural photoshoot with the brand, McBrown showcased three stunning African print styles that highlighted her unique sense of style and elegance.

One of the standout looks included an exquisite off-shoulder Mermaid-inspired gown that accentuated her curves beautifully.

The dress featured intricate detailing and a flowing silhouette, capturing both sophistication and modernity.

Nana Ama McBrown paired this gown with a chic centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle that elegantly framed her face while showcasing her oversized beaded earrings, adding a touch of drama to her glamorous appearance.

Her makeup was flawlessly applied, with a radiant glow and bold red nails that completed her look, making her appear regal and confident.

Check out the photos below:

McBrown rocks a colourful dress

In another captivating shot, Nana Ama McBrown dazzled in a three-quarter-sleeved dress that exuded both youthfulness and grace.

This outfit featured delicate patterns that enhanced her vibrant personality. Complementing her look, she wore a beautifully styled goddess hairstyle, accentuating her natural features, alongside stylish earrings and delicate beaded bracelets that harmonised with the dress design.

Check out the photos below:

McBrown slays in a stylish gown

Finally, Nana Ama McBrown looked breathtaking in a striking red-carpet-inspired gown with ruffled sleeves, flawlessly showcasing her figure while exuding sophistication.

The gown's rich fabric and elegant design captured a timeless allure, and her choice of gold dangling earrings elevated the ensemble, adding a touch of glamour that perfectly suited such a grand occasion.

At 47 years old, Nana Ama McBrown redefined beauty and style, inspiring many with her fashion choices and celebrating the richness of African culture through her collaborations.

Check out the photos below:

